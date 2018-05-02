Clicks220
Courageous Priests Tell Bishops: "Affirm Christ's Teaching"
Fifteen priests, including Fr Gerarld Murray, have issued on curapastoralis.org (April 22) an appeal to the bishops to “reaffirm Christ’s teaching” in the face of today’s “pastoral crisis”.
The appeal warns of “gravely harmful moral errors” but does not refer to Pope Francis or any of his documents.
Priests are invited to add their names to the appeal.
Talking to ncregister.com (May 2), Cardinal Raymond Burke said that the appeal is a “wise and courageous action”.
It should inspire “bishops to dispel the confusion of the present time in the Church”.
#newsCzoeuduota
The appeal warns of “gravely harmful moral errors” but does not refer to Pope Francis or any of his documents.
Priests are invited to add their names to the appeal.
Talking to ncregister.com (May 2), Cardinal Raymond Burke said that the appeal is a “wise and courageous action”.
It should inspire “bishops to dispel the confusion of the present time in the Church”.
#newsCzoeuduota