Cardinal, Disguised As Layman, Presents Mosque with Francis Gifts

Port-Louis Cardinal Maurice Piat, Mauritius, presented on September 24 the local mosque with gifts from Pope Francis, DiocesePortLouis.org reports.Piat showed up at the Jummah Mosque dressed like a layman, completely in white. He brought with him a memorial medal of Francis’ Africa tour and a copy of the untruthful Abu-Dhabi document.When Francis arrived in Mauritius on September 9, the mosque sent a bouquet of flowers over to the Port-Louis bishopric. Therefore, Francis wanted to show his “esteem and affection” to the Muslims.Piat exchanged with Imam Nissar Ramtoolah over a cup of tea and cakes.