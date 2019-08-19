Did Pius XII Want to Create “European Bloc”?

Pius XII wanted to build a Catholic European bloc stretching from Portugal to Poland and Bulgaria [which is not a Catholic country], RadTradThomist.Chojnowski.me (August 12) writes.The webpage refers to declassified CIA documents regarding a 1946 interrogation of SS-Sturmbannführer Albert Hartl (1904-1982) by American Army Intelligence.Hartl was a lapsed Munich priest who became a National Socialist in 1933 and therefore was publicly excommunicated.The regime put him in charge of spying on the Church and creating a net of police informers.According to Hartl, Pius XII’s bloc was intended to be an alternative to liberal Americanism and Soviet Communism.Hartl also claimed that the Vatican planned to turn Russia into an extensive missionary field and had extensive contacts with the Soviets to negotiate the establishment of a Catholic mission in Southern Russia. However, the Soviets were furiously anti-Christian.Hartl’s allegations are doubtful as they seem to contradict reality and he is the only source for them.