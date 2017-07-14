클릭 수84
Rosary Rally Against First Public Satanic Monument in US History
Rosary Rally Against First Public Satanic Monument in US History
By William Seibenmorgen
Catholics from several states will gather at the Veteran’s Memorial Park on Saturday, July 15
Contact: William Siebenmorgen, 501-358-9159
HANOVER, Penn., July 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire
The city of Belle Plaine in Minnesota has authorized the placement of a Satanic “Bowl of Wisdom” provided by the Satanic Temple at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in that same city.
For the first time in U.S. history a monument to Satan has been authorized for display on public property, causing deep and widespread alarm among God fearing Americans.
In response, Catholics from several states will gather at the Veteran’s Memorial Park on Saturday, July 15 to pray the rosary against the public honoring of Satan.
www.returntoorder.org/…/rosary-rally-fi…
