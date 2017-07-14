언어
Angelo Lopez

Rosary Rally Against First Public Satanic Monument in US History

By William Seibenmorgen

7



Catholics from several states will gather at the Veteran’s Memorial Park on Saturday, July 15

Contact: William Siebenmorgen, 501-358-9159

HANOVER, Penn., July 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire

The city of Belle Plaine in Minnesota has authorized the placement of a Satanic “Bowl of Wisdom” provided by the Satanic Temple at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in that same city.

For the first time in U.S. history a monument to Satan has been authorized for display on public property, causing deep and widespread alarm among God fearing Americans.

In response, Catholics from several states will gather at the Veteran’s Memorial Park on Saturday, July 15 to pray the rosary against the public honoring of Satan.

