"Poor Church" Makes Unwanted Progress

In Italy, financial support for the Church is dropping at a dramatic rate. Italians have an option to dedicate eight per mill of their taxes to a few preprinted institutions, among them the Catholic Church. This does not entail paying more taxes. In only three years the Church lost more than one million donors. Although the Italians are mostly Catholic only 32% support the Church with their tax returns. Observers blame the decline on Pope Francis' leftwing political positions, especially on his push for mass-immigration.