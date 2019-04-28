Cardinal Müller Gets Personal Dates of Benedict XVI Wrong

In his April 26 FirstThings.com article about “Benedict and His Critics,” Cardinal Gerhard Müller got the dates of Benedict’s priestly ordination and episcopal consecration wrong.
In the opening paragraph, Müller claims that Benedict became a priest in 1953 and a bishop in 1976.
In reality, Ratzinger was ordained a priest in June 1951 and a bishop in May 1977.
Müller states in the article that Pope Francis is happy with Benedict XVI’s “profound analysis” of what he calls “abuse crisis” in the Church.
Müller is the publisher of Joseph Ratzinger’s collected works.
