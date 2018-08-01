Clicks207
Homosexual Culture in the National Seminary? Honduran Bishops Deny...
The Honduran bishops' conference denied on July 29 that there is a homosexual culture in their national seminary, as Edward Pentin reported.
Nevertheless, Pentin stands by his article which is based on a letter signed by 48 [sic!] out of 180 seminarians. It was submitted to the June Plenary Assembly of the Honduran bishops.
The bishops' statement regrets that Pentin's report [and not the deplorable state of affairs] “causes pain and scandal”.
The statement ignores the facts listed in the letter of the seminarians and all the other substantiated facts presented by Pentin, like homosexual pornography shared by the seminarians.
Picture: Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga, © Christoph Müller-Girod, CC BY, #newsGcpeodcqql
Nevertheless, Pentin stands by his article which is based on a letter signed by 48 [sic!] out of 180 seminarians. It was submitted to the June Plenary Assembly of the Honduran bishops.
The bishops' statement regrets that Pentin's report [and not the deplorable state of affairs] “causes pain and scandal”.
The statement ignores the facts listed in the letter of the seminarians and all the other substantiated facts presented by Pentin, like homosexual pornography shared by the seminarians.
Picture: Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga, © Christoph Müller-Girod, CC BY, #newsGcpeodcqql