Language
Clicks
207
en.news 2

Homosexual Culture in the National Seminary? Honduran Bishops Deny...

The Honduran bishops' conference denied on July 29 that there is a homosexual culture in their national seminary, as Edward Pentin reported.

Nevertheless, Pentin stands by his article which is based on a letter signed by 48 [sic!] out of 180 seminarians. It was submitted to the June Plenary Assembly of the Honduran bishops.

The bishops' statement regrets that Pentin's report [and not the deplorable state of affairs] “causes pain and scandal”.

The statement ignores the facts listed in the letter of the seminarians and all the other substantiated facts presented by Pentin, like homosexual pornography shared by the seminarians.

Picture: Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga, © Christoph Müller-Girod, CC BY, #newsGcpeodcqql
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Dr Bobus
Maradiaga asked his auxiliary Pineda, who said the accusations were false. Some of these bishops still don't know about the digital revolution. They think their BS is the only info available.
Like
More
Campion the Champion
who would you trust? Edward Pentin or Maradiaga? Isn't the fact that you cannot trust a Bishop, alone is significant? how did we get here?
Like
More