Peña Parra: Gay Accusations Against Deputy Secretary Of State Confirmed

Gastón Lopez, director of the Maracaibo daily Que Pasa, Venezuela, has confirmed Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó's accusations against Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Vatican's Deputy Secretariat of State.
Lopez spoke to the journalists Marco Tosatti and Gabriel Ariza (August 1).
Years ago, Lopez wrote two articles dealing with sixteen priests who formed a gay lobby in Maracaibo. Among them was Peña Parra.
Lopez tried to meet the Nuncio in Venezuela but was not received by him. Therefore he wrote a letter to the Nuncio repeating the facts contained in his articles.
This document was seen by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò who at the time was working at the Secretariat of State.
Picture: Edgar Peña Parra, © Kudmot, CC BY-SA, #newsLjdujiqdoh
