Peña Parra: Gay Accusations Against Deputy Secretary Of State Confirmed

Gastón Lopez, director of the Maracaibo daily Que Pasa, Venezuela, has confirmed Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó's accusations against Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra , the Vatican's Deputy Secretariat of State.Lopez spoke to the journalists Marco Tosatti and Gabriel Ariza (August 1).Years ago, Lopez wrote two articles dealing with sixteen priests who formed a gay lobby in Maracaibo. Among them was Peña Parra.Lopez tried to meet the Nuncio in Venezuela but was not received by him. Therefore he wrote a letter to the Nuncio repeating the facts contained in his articles.This document was seen by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò who at the time was working at the Secretariat of State.