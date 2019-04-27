Clicks281
Did Cardinal Kasper Concelebrate with Protestant Minister?

Cardinal Walter Kasper presided on April 26 a Eucharist in Cologne Cathedral for the 100th jubilee of the German Catholic association Neudeutschland.

A video published by Cologne Archdiocese shows the preaching cardinal with the concelebrants behind him.

Among them is, clearly visible, a female Protestant minister in a black robe with neckwear.

The Mass was followed by a meeting which adopted a resolution asking for ordaining female bishops, priests and deacons, for abolishing celibacy, and for “changing” the Church's sexual morality.

