Did Cardinal Kasper Concelebrate with Protestant Minister?

Cardinal Walter Kasper presided on April 26 a Eucharist in Cologne Cathedral for the 100th jubilee of the German Catholic association Neudeutschland.
A video published by Cologne Archdiocese shows the preaching cardinal with the concelebrants behind him.
Among them is, clearly visible, a female Protestant minister in a black robe with neckwear.
The Mass was followed by a meeting which adopted a resolution asking for ordaining female bishops, priests and deacons, for abolishing celibacy, and for “changing” the Church's sexual morality.
