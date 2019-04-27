Did Cardinal Kasper Concelebrate with Protestant Minister?

Cardinal Walter Kasper presided on April 26 a Eucharist in Cologne Cathedral for the 100th jubilee of the German Catholic association Neudeutschland.A video published by Cologne Archdiocese shows the preaching cardinal with the concelebrants behind him.Among them is, clearly visible, a female Protestant minister in a black robe with neckwear.The Mass was followed by a meeting which adopted a resolution asking for ordaining female bishops, priests and deacons, for abolishing celibacy, and for “changing” the Church's sexual morality.