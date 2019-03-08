Accusers of Marty Cardinal Pell Are “Wicked”

Catholic Standard

Dr David Daintree, the director of Hobart's Christopher Dawson Centre for Cultural Studies, has called the accusers of Marty Cardinal George Pell “wicked”.Daintree wrote this in the March edition of the, published by Hobart Archdiocese, Tasmania.The newspaper was supposed to be distributed this weekend. But the archdiocese was pressured into pulling it from circulation and Daintree to “apologize”.He wrote, “Pell is a tough man and he will, by the grace of God, survive the wickedness of his accusers and the silence of many who should defend him but won't.”