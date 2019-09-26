Cracks in the "Synodal Way" of German Money Bishops

Regensburg Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer voted against the statutes of the “Synodal Way,” a de facto synod organised by the German Bishops.
Voderholzer wrote on kath.net (September 25) that a minority of bishops worries that the Synode is not addressing the "true problems" and that it will generate frustrations by awakening “certain expectations.”
The Synode exploits [homo]sexual abuses in order to question sexual morality, celibacy and women ministries, he warned. Therefore, Vorderholzer reserves the right "if necessary" to withdraw completely after the first experiences.
Picture: Rudolf Voderholzer, © StagiaireMGIMO, CC BY-SA, #newsBhtnqaizls
