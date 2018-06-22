Clicks6
Archbishop Has Appealed Against Vague Guilty Verdict
Guam Archbishop Anthony S. Apuron has appealed a Vatican tribunal's ruling that found him guilty of "certain accusations" involving the homosexual abuse of minors, the Archdiocese of Agaña, Guam, has announced on 14 June.
Apuron was removed from office in March. The appeal will suspend Apuron's penalties until a final resolution.
He has stronly denied any wrongdoing.
