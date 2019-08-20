Whole Bishops' Conference Goes Pagan

The Columbian Bishops’ Conference published on Flickr.com photos of a Church event featuring Indio shamans invoking demons in presence of enthusiastic priests, sisters and bishops.
The shamans appeared dressed in ponchos with feathers on their heads. They released smoke over bananas, ananas, Indian corn and other vegetables and fruits that were arranged on a towel. Further they sprinkled their audience with some demonic substance.
The event was presented by the bishops as “Church with an Amazonian Face.”
#newsSgxlvckkux
Clicks231
- Report
Social networks
Well, not just pagan, barbarian, half savage, also. Christianity civilizes while evangelizing; but these evil idiots deprive the indians of civilization, in the name of their rousseaunism. And, at the same time, they deprive the indians of salvation, wisdom, the Light of the world. They deprive the indians of the classical and Christian philosophy and theology, of science, of the institutions, …More
Well, not just pagan, barbarian, half savage, also. Christianity civilizes while evangelizing; but these evil idiots deprive the indians of civilization, in the name of their rousseaunism. And, at the same time, they deprive the indians of salvation, wisdom, the Light of the world. They deprive the indians of the classical and Christian philosophy and theology, of science, of the institutions, of everything (freedom, being above the mechanical forces of the universe, Christian one and only universalism). There is no excuse for this, they will have to pay dearly for their willful blindness and its consequences