Free Alfie Evans from Alder Hey Children's Hospital

without which it is nearly impossible to determine Alife’s long-term medical outlook

But Alder Hey has refused their request to move Alfie to another medical facility or to fulfill multiple treatment requests.

hey have contacted three specialized medical transfer companies which would be ready for the transfer with only a couple of days’ notice

If Alder Hey is not willing to carry out further diagnostics or care for Alfie, his parents have the right to take their child to someone who will.

Tell Alder Hey to release Alfie to a hospital of his parents’ choosing.

the international community is watching