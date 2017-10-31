Germany: Muslim Calls Priest in Public “Pig” – No Reactions

A Muslim insulted a priest of Werl, Archdiocese of Paderborn, Germany, at the checkout of a supermarket, according to a report published in the parish bulletin.The priest, dressed in clericals, waited in a cue at one of the cash registers. A Muslim woman with a headscarf was in front of him. Her husband approached the priests screaming at him in a foreign language. His intonation revealed that he was insulting.The priest ignored the man. When he started pushing his shopping cart the priest quietly said that “you can speak German to me as I understand this language”. The man replied in German, “You unbeliever!”, “You pig!”.Without comment the priest took out his mobile phone and called the police. He was informed that the police “lacked competence” in such matters. The many people who assisted the scene, remained indifferent.