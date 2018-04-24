More Kasper Contradictions: Protestants And Catholics Are "One Church"

Speaking in contradictions, the de facto Protestant Cardinal Walter Kasper has claimed that Catholics and Protestants are members of the "one holy Church of Christ" but at the same time "not in full communion".Writing on katholisch.de (April 23), Kasper leaves it open how one could be member of the body of Christ while not being fully member of that body.On this basis he asks for Protestant Communion, especially for mixed marriages because they allegedly form a "domestic Church".But Kasper doesn't answer the question why a convinced Protestant would want to receive Holy Communion. Or: If a non-Catholic truly desires Catholic Communion, he has a religious and moral obligation to join this Communion.Receiving Communion while rejecting Communion is a contradiction, unworthy of a Christian who is called to live in the truth of Christ in which there is no contradiction.