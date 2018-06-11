Clicks32
Polish Bishops Finally Release Guidelines On Amoris Laetitia – Sidestep Debate
The Polish Bishops have finally adopted guidelines on Amoris Laetitia (June 8).
According to Episkopat.pl, the document does not address the issue of giving Communion to adulterers but refers to previous papal documents that exclude such a sacrilege.
The Polish document claims that the application of Amoris Laetitia will help strengthening families in their love and holiness.
This statement strangely carries a footnote referring to the sacrilegious guidelines of the Buenos Aires bishops which Francis personally approved.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsOdemzdarqg
