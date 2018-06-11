Language
Polish Bishops Finally Release Guidelines On Amoris Laetitia – Sidestep Debate

The Polish Bishops have finally adopted guidelines on Amoris Laetitia (June 8).

According to Episkopat.pl, the document does not address the issue of giving Communion to adulterers but refers to previous papal documents that exclude such a sacrilege.

The Polish document claims that the application of Amoris Laetitia will help strengthening families in their love and holiness.

This statement strangely carries a footnote referring to the sacrilegious guidelines of the Buenos Aires bishops which Francis personally approved.

Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsOdemzdarqg
Don Reto Nay
Poland is weak, unfortunately...
Tesa
It is at least a partial cave-in on Amoris Laetitia
Lisi Sterndorfer
The attitude of the Polish bishops is very disappointing. This is a time to resist, not to go along with Pope Francis.
