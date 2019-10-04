Australian Bishop: Seminaries Will Not Be Dismantled

Sydney Auxiliary Bishop Tony Randazzo, 52, dismissed media claims as “false” that all Australian seminaries will be closed down.
Writing in The Catholic Weekly, Randazzo criticised these reports for caricaturing seminary life as a “bubble,” while in reality seminarians are strongly engaged with people and institutions.
Randazzo noticed that "significant people [= oligarch media] are commenting from the sidelines, and influencing public opinion and therefore public policy on the formation of men for the priesthood.”
Picture: Tony Randazzo
