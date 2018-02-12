Language
Cardinal Müller, Blessing Of Gay Couples Is Abomination

Talking in Bratislava, Slovakia, Cardinal Gerhard Müller criticised a „submissive conversion of the Church into an NGO” concerned with this-worldly conditions only. For him this constitutes a “suicidal modernization” of the Church.

According to the German newspaper Tagespost (February 7), Müller is not happy about different interpretations of Amoris Laetitia offered by different bishops conferences. “There can be no plurality in dogmatic questions”, he said.

Müller called Church blessings of gay pseudo-marriages „an abomination at a holy place" which approves of something God does not approve.

Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Jolanta Dyr, CC BY-SA, #newsKmixbgmqfu
