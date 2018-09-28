Clicks729
Active Homosexual and Predator Archbishop Mccarick Is In Kansas
So the red dot is the Minor Basilica in Victoria Kansas and the Friary is there as well, next to the Basilica is the Grade School. Then down the street is the middle school and high school, few minutes east of Victoria is the College Town of Hays Kansas, a Major Division II College.
This was leaked by the Archdiocese of Washington D.C. as reported by Church Militant and then told by the New Bishop of the Salina Kansas Diocese.
It was Cardinal Wuerl who called the new Bishop to sneak Mccarick into Victoria Kansas. Now the secret is out, the Diocese of Salina Kansas needs to be investigated and the cancer of the Lavender Mafia burned and cut out!