Published for the first time in history. The Six Propositions of Pierre Teilhard de Chardin SJ

Chardin was asked to sign the following Six Propositions by the Vatican, ‘to prove he was absolutely orthodox on the subject of Adam and Eve and Original Sin’

1. The first man, Adam, when he acted against God's command in paradise, immediately lost that holiness and justice in which he had been created (Council of Trent, Session 5, Canon 1)2) 2. The sin of Adam damaged not only him alone but also his descendants; and the holiness and justice received from God, which he lost, he lost not only for himself alone but also for us (Council of Trent, Session 5, Canon 2)3) 3. This sin of Adam, which is one by origin and passed on to all by propagation and not by imitation, inheres in everyone as something proper to each (Council of Trent, Session 5, Canon 3).4) 4. Therefore the whole human race takes its origin from one protoparent, Adam (this fourth proposition is nowhere explicitly defined; but is clearly implied by the preceding three) [Note:Teilhard had far greater difficulty subscribing to Proposition 4 than to any of the others]5) 5. Even though faith is above reason, there can never be any real disagreement between faith and reason (First Vatican Council, Session 3, Chapter 4)6) 6. It is impossible that at some time, given the advancement of knowledge, a sense may be assigned to the dogmas propounded by the Church which is different from that which the Church has understood and understands (First Vatican Council, Session 3, Canon 3 on faith and reason)