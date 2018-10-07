Cardinal: “Renewal” – Not Abuses – Came From Vatican II

The almost exclusively homosexual abuses in the Church have been “condemned in a new context” during the ongoing Youth Synod - Perugia Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, 76, the President of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, said during a book presentation in Rome (October 4).Euphorically, Bassetti claimed that from the Synod addresses who touched on the abuses, the “premises for creating a new world” could be perceived,"During the addresses which were putting the finger on the wound there was the attitude of the surgeon and Samaritan who is ready to cure.”For Bassetti, “this is a Church that renews itself from within.” He even claimed that “this is the renewal that has emerged from the [Second Vatican] Council.”Most of the abuses happened within ten years after Vatican II.