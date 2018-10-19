Clicks 67

Ross Douthat’s Reading of the Catholic Landscape

Douthat wrote on Twitter (October 19) about two different forms of opposition, one active and at least somewhat organized, one passive and divided and confused.



“The active opposition is small and mostly traditionalist. Its episcopal leaders are Cardinal Burke, the Kazakh bishops, and now Archbishop Vigano. It has a strong internet presence, a relatively clear agenda, a forthright-to-a-fault critique.”



“The passive opposition is much larger, including many JPII + BXVI-appointed bishops and cardinals. It is deeply concerned about the Francis pontificate, resists parts of the traditionalist prescription and most traditionalist rhetoric, and has no idea what to do instead.”



“Both oppositions have strong American elements; neither is nearly as exclusively American as their critics like to imply. Archbishop Chaput [of Philadelphia, also Cardinal Sarah,…] pretty clearly belongs to the larger, more passive group but his ‘leadership’ is overstated not least because there's nothing to ‘lead.’”



And, “The Vigano intervention is best understood as an attempt by the small active opposition to spur the large passive opposition to some sort of dramatic action. Having no sense of what form that action should take, the passive opposition has done nothing.”