Former Opus Dei Member Will Be Ordained a Priest for the SSPX

Austria-born Father Johannes Regele (37) will be ordained a priest on June 30 for the Priestly Society of St Pius X (SSPX).The ordination takes place in Society's seminary in Zaitzkofen, Germany.Regele, a molecular biologist, has been an un-married member of the Opus Dei for 13 years before turning to the SSPX in October 2014.The Opus Dei is a neo-conservative organisation hostile to the SSPX and loyal to the current Pontiff.