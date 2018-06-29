Language
Clicks
183
en.news 1

Former Opus Dei Member Will Be Ordained a Priest for the SSPX

Austria-born Father Johannes Regele (37) will be ordained a priest on June 30 for the Priestly Society of St Pius X (SSPX).

The ordination takes place in Society's seminary in Zaitzkofen, Germany.

Regele, a molecular biologist, has been an un-married member of the Opus Dei for 13 years before turning to the SSPX in October 2014.

The Opus Dei is a neo-conservative organisation hostile to the SSPX and loyal to the current Pontiff.

Picture: Johannes Regele , © FSSPX.at, #newsCmpbeujjwf
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Fischl
Congratulation
Like
More