Clicks 153

Seidenspinner 1 hour ago Chat Follow

Man Married for 64 Years Reveals His Secret to a Healthy Marriage

Fr. Goyo Hidalgo, an associate pastor of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, recently tweeted a story about one man’s secret to a healthy marriage:



Frank is 89. His wife 87. Married for 64 years.



Frank is in amazing shape. I asked his secret. “When we got married, we promised each other that whoever is wrong in an argument will walk an hour around the block. I have walked a lot. You can say we have a healthy marriage.”



Frank added, “I walked a lot Father. Believe me hehe. Then my wife started walking with me, you know, to be together. So after a while we just decided to walk together and pray in the mornings, and then we just skipped arguing altogether.”