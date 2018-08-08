Language
Santa Rosa Bishop Stops Communion Services Led By Lay People

Bishop Robert Vasa of Santa Rosa, California, ordered to cease all priest-less Communion services as of August 1.

In a statement on SantaRosaCatholic.org (July 25) Vasa writes that such services are performed in a number of parishes but not consistent with the 2004 Instruction of the Congregation for Divine Worship.

Vasa advises the parish priests to replace such illegitimate services with the Liturgy of the Hours.

Prayhard
That might anger Francis
Like
More