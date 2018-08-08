Santa Rosa Bishop Stops Communion Services Led By Lay People

SantaRosaCatholic.org

Congregation for Divine Worship

Bishop Robert Vasa of Santa Rosa, California, ordered to cease all priest-less Communion services as of August 1.In a statement on(July 25) Vasa writes that such services are performed in a number of parishes but not consistent with the 2004 Instruction of theVasa advises the parish priests to replace such illegitimate services with the Liturgy of the Hours.