Belgian Brothers Push Back: „No Euthanasia in Our Walls“
The superior general of the Brothers of Charity, Fr. René Stockman, deplores the „new vision“ of euthanasia of the Belgian branch. On April 25th the Belgian Brothers of Charity published a document that would allow euthanasia in their 15 hospitals with about 5.000 patients. Stockman is a Belgian residing in Rome and has been opposing euthanasia for years.
The superior general has written the Belgian Brothers, that their decision will not be accepted. He told mercatornet.com, that the Brothers are ready to fight for their rights. Stockman promised that euthanasia will not be carried out „within the walls of our institutions“.
© Andries van den Abeele, CC BY-SA, #newsWmfhbtcpcr
© Andries van den Abeele, CC BY-SA, #newsWmfhbtcpcr