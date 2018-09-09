Cardinal Farrell Is Lying About His Biography

ChurchMilitant.com claims on Twitter (September 9) that Curia Cardinal Kevin Farrell “is lying”.Farrell told LaStampa.it (September 5) that he held during his years in the Legion of Christ “no position of authority” and never even heard anything negative about the founder, Father Marcial Maciel, who was accused of sexual abuses.In reality Farrell used to be General Administrator in the Legion of Christ which according to ChurchMilitant.com was a high-ranking position of great authority with supervisory authority over seminaries and schools in several countries.