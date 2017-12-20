Clicks98
Pope Francis addresses the demographic winter...of the heart
People are very happy that Pope Francis, in his homily at the Casa Santa Marta, spoke of God's command to "fill the earth, be fruitful!" He also referred to the devil wanting "infertility" and those who suffer the "serious disease" of a "demographic winter."
Some have expressed hope he is recanting on his comment that married couples should not "breed like rabbits." But their hope would be misguided. He goes on to give several examples not having to do with children but rather the "fruitfulness" in those who choose not to marry and have children and the empty manger symbolizing selfishness of the heart.
