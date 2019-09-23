Clicks277
Irony: False Archbishop Preaches At Newman’s Canonization Vespers

Justin Welby, Canterbury's Anglican Lay-Archbishop will preach at the October 19 vespers for the canonization of Cardinal John Henry Newman (+1890).

The vespers take place at the Catholic Westminster Cathedral, London, and will be presided by the pro-gay Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols.

Newman would be surprised to see that the Church he joined in 1845 to be a Catholic, is abandoning Catholicism today in order to become Anglican.
Tesa
Here some items of the future Saint.
