Lisbon Cardinal Allows Communion For Adulterers
Cardinal Manuel Clemente of Lisbon, Portugal, has released guidelines for the implementation of Amoris laetitia in the Latin Patriarchate of Lisbon.
The text follows the controversial Buenos Aires guidelines which where approved by Pope Francis.
Clemente allows divorced people who live in a second adulterous union to receive the sacraments in "exceptional circumstances". His ambiguous guidelines do however not define by what such "exceptional circumstances" would be constituted.
Further is to say that neither Pope Francis nor Cardinal Clemente have the competence to change Catholic doctrine. According to 2 Cor 1,24 they do not "lord over the faith".
Picture: Manuel Clemente, © Patriarcado de Lisboa, CC BY-SA, #newsIolmnvpxyv
