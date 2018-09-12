Clicks95
After Pressure: Francis Receives Cardinal DiNardo
Pope Francis will finally receive Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the president of the U.S. bishops, together with Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez and the Secretary General of the bishops’ conference, Monsignor Brian Bransfield.
The audience will take place on September 13 in order to discuss the McCarrick scandal.
Pope Francis does not like DiNardo who does not belong to the pro-gay liberal wing of the U.S. bishops.
Di Nardo has asked for an audience since July but Francis ignored him.
Picture: Daniel DiNardo, © Nieve44, Flickr, CC BY-SA, #newsCpipvdrnzg
