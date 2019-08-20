Allegedly „Dead“ Priest Donates His Organs Which Are Perfectly Alive

Polish born Father Stanislaw Szczepanik, 63, allegedly “died” on August 17 in a hospital in Ponce, Puerto Rico, after he was found on the floor of his presbytery the day before with multiple traumas and open wounds in the oxypital area.There is no immediate suspicion of a crime, PrimeraHora.com writes. Szczepanik had only recently moved to Ponce. Next to him was his bicycle which he used to ride every morning.His parish reported that Szczepanik was certified with - what they call - “brain death,” and that his organs will be donated “according to his will."This means that Szczepanik agreed to commit suicide through the doctors who have killed him or will kill him through harvesting his organs.