Francis' "Baby" Calls Nuncio, Appointed By Francis, “A Demon”

Pope Francis named Archbishop Ivo Scapolo, 66, the former Nuncio to Chile on 29 August as the Nuncio to Portugal.
The Chilean homosexual, Juan Carlos Cruz, a self-styled victim of homosexual abuses, wrote on Twitter (August 29) about Scapolo, “Portuguese, watch out for that demon!” He calls Scapolo a “machinator of wickedness.”
In May 2018, Pope Francis met several hours with Cruz. He even put his hand on Cruz’ shoulders and told him, “Cry baby”.
Francis went on telling him the lie that “it does not matter that you are gay; God made you like that.”
