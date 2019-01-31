Francis In Wonderland: "Full" Harmony Is Required To Contract Marriage Validly

“So as to be validly contracted, marriage requires of each of the betrothed a full unity and harmony with the other, so that, through the mutual exchange of their respective human, moral and spiritual riches – almost by way of communicating vessels – the two spouses become a single entity.”

Pope Francis spoke on January 29 to the Rota Romana, the highest appellate tribunal of the Church, about marriage (January 29).In his address he made the following almost absurd claim,The tactic behind this hyperbolic statement seems obvious: Francis extolls requirements for marriage in a way that every marriage is doomed to fail.Bai Macfarlane puts it on MarysAdvocates.org like this, “If the bride feels she is not experiencing harmony and spiritual riches from the other, to her satisfaction, then she can argue her marriage is invalid.”