Francis Accepts "Resignation" Of Sistine Chapel Choir's Director

The Vatican announced on July 10 that Salesian Father Massimo Palombella, 51, has “concluded his service” as the Director of the Sistine Chapel Choir.
Pope Francis accepted Palombella's [probably not altogether voluntarily] "request" to end his assignment following the unanimous opinion of the Salesians and the Papal Office of Liturgical Celebrations which is responsible for the choir.
Palombella held the position nearly nine years. The choir has been facing allegations about financial irregularities in September 2018.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsEuhfsinghq
