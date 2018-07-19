Language
Pope Francis Walking Along - and Ignored - in Vatican City

An amateur video published by VaticanNews.va (July 17) shows Pope Francis walking along in the Vatican toward Casa Sancta Marta where he is living.

Francis was returning from a wedding ceremony which he performed for a Swiss guard and his Brazilian wife in St Stephen of the Abyssinians in Vatican City.

He is walking alone and nobody seems to take notice of him.

Pius IX (+ 1878) was still taking daily walks through the city of Rome before it was occupied by Piedmontese brigands.

HerzMariae
The impression is: a wandering, listless, unmoored man (similar to his papacy).
