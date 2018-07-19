Clicks35
Pope Francis Walking Along - and Ignored - in Vatican City
An amateur video published by VaticanNews.va (July 17) shows Pope Francis walking along in the Vatican toward Casa Sancta Marta where he is living.
Francis was returning from a wedding ceremony which he performed for a Swiss guard and his Brazilian wife in St Stephen of the Abyssinians in Vatican City.
He is walking alone and nobody seems to take notice of him.
Pius IX (+ 1878) was still taking daily walks through the city of Rome before it was occupied by Piedmontese brigands.
