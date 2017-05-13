Cardinal George Pell: Smear Campaign Continues

A new book by Louise Milligan, a reporter for the fake news broadcaster ABC, accuses Cardinal Pell, the Vatican’s financial chief, of having abused two choirboys in a room in the precincts of Melbourne cathedral (Australia) while he was archbishop there.Milligan first flagged her claims last July. Pell called this a “scandalous smear campaign.”While being in Melbourne, Pell was not living near his cathedral. There is no location in its precincts where such abuses could credibly have taken place.Pell has suffered multiple bogus accusations of pedophilia but no charges have ever been laid against him.