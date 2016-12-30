Benedictine revolution in the Catholic Church

One person who understood me clearly and agreed with me immediately was Fr. S.Visintin osb, the present Vice Rector and Professor of Theology at the University of St. Anselm Rome.He was then the Dean of Theology at St.Anselm.

in Gorizia,Italy and has a degree in Nuclear Physics (University of Trieste, 1988) with a dissertation on Accelerator Mass Spectroscopy.Mama mia!

It must have been obvious to him that for an exception to, all needing to be incorporated into the Church for salvation, the exception must have 'mass'.I am referring to physical mass and not Holy Mass.

Mass on which you can apply force and have acceleration or bouyancy, something real for the physicist.

So without a human body, without physical mass, how can there be an exception to the dogma extra ecclesiam nulla salus? This is physics and theology.

In both subjects Fr. Visintin has a degree.This Benedictine priest has a B.A. in Theology (Athenaeum St. Anselm, Rome, 1994); M.A. in Theology (Gregorian University, Rome, 1996); Doctorate (ST. D.) in Theology (Gregorian University, Rome, 1999) with a dissertation on the Relation between Experience and Revelation.

So it was obvious to him, which was encouraging for me, that the baptism of desire could not be relevant to the dogma extra ecclesiam nulla salus as it was known to the 16th century missionaries.

Yet the the new theology of the Letter of the Holy Office 1949 and Vatican Council II is based on this objective error.It is a factual error in Vatican Council II. It is a fact of life that we cannot physically, according to the laws of physics, know of any person who has been saved or will be saved without 'faith and baptism'(AG 7) in the Catholic Church. So why was it mentioned in Vatican Council II (AG 7, LG 14) along with orthodox passages supporting the dogma EENS?

The cardinals at Vatican Council II made a mistake. They assumed that cases of the baptism of desire were known, they had mass like the human body and so they inferred that these cases were exceptions to the Fr. Leonard Feeney-St.Benedict Center understanding of the dogma on exclusive salvation in the Church.

So when I reported on my blog in 2013 on the feast of St. Teresa of Avila that the scientist-theologian at St. Anselm University Rome was saying that the baptism of desire was not an exception to the dogma EENS no one reacted.Fr. Visintin was really saying that the Holy Office, the magisterium in 1949 had made an objective mistake. He was dicounting Rahner's theology, which he teaches.The Rahner-Ratzinger new theology is based on physically visible cases of the baptism of desire.He was contradicting Vatican Council II which in principle assumes hypothetical cases are not hypothetical in the present times.

This is a Copernican revolution in the Catholic Church which takes us back to the old ecclesiology upon which was based the old ecumenism and mission.It means according to Vatican Council II without the irrational premise (visible cases of invisible people) all non Catholics in 2016 are on the way to Hell.There is nothing in the Council text to contradict the the dogma EENS as it was known to St. Benedict and the old Benedictine theologians.It also means most people in 2016 are oriented to Hell since they die without faith and baptism in the Catholic Church(AG 7, LG 14).

When Fr.Visintin says there are physically no known exceptioins to the dogma EENS he saying that the theology being taught at pontifical universities is based on a lie, a deception, an error an oversight.It has to be reviewed completely.-Lionel Andrades

December 30, 2016When I tell Catholics that physically we cannot see cases of the baptism of desire and so they cannot be exceptions to the dogma extra ecclesiam nullathey do not understand what I am saying.This is something obvious but it is something new for them.It is my thesis, for going back to the old ecclesiology, the Feeneyite theology on extra ecclesiam nulla.I am not saying any thing new. Neither am I presenting a new theology. I simply keep repeating that there are no physical cases of the baptism of desire. I do not know anyone saved as such in 2016.I cannot know any one saved in invincible ignrance and without the baptism of water in the Catholic Church. So all need to be incorporated into the Church as members for salvation. The Letter of the Holy Office 1949 was wrong! There are no physical exceptions and there cannot be any physical exception for us human beings.He is an Italian Catholic priest with whom you can literally talk 'rocket-science' and he will understand.He was born