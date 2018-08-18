There Is a Homosexual Problem Among Bishops – Cardinal Burke

After the 2002 sexual abuse crisis in the USA, it became clear that the great majority of clerical abuses in the country were [not pedophilia but] homosexual acts committed against adolescent young men, Cardinal Raymond Burke told CatholicAction.org on August 16.Burke reveals that there is a homosexual culture, "not only among the clergy but even within the hierarchy". He insists that this deplorable state of affairs "needs to be purified at the root”.This issue must be addressed honestly and efficaciously, he added.He points out that separating the sexual act from the conjugal union, promoted by a contraceptive culture, has greatly aggravated the homosexual problem.