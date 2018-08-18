Language
There Is a Homosexual Problem Among Bishops – Cardinal Burke

After the 2002 sexual abuse crisis in the USA, it became clear that the great majority of clerical abuses in the country were [not pedophilia but] homosexual acts committed against adolescent young men, Cardinal Raymond Burke told CatholicAction.org on August 16.

Burke reveals that there is a homosexual culture, "not only among the clergy but even within the hierarchy". He insists that this deplorable state of affairs "needs to be purified at the root”.

This issue must be addressed honestly and efficaciously, he added.

He points out that separating the sexual act from the conjugal union, promoted by a contraceptive culture, has greatly aggravated the homosexual problem.

Raymond Burke
Magorzatamaria
Why this problem? Is it because they don't marry ladies, so the males turn on themselves?? No one forces people nowadays to enter Religious Orders. Are Nuns lesbian too?? What a disaster! Better to marry and have children, then to lie about chastity and continence to God and His Church..few people can fall ,ok -but this is 'en masse' -a multitude have fallen.. maybe they are pushed for high … More
mattsixteen24
Just a tad late.
