Schönborn: “Perhaps I Will [Invalidly] Ordain Female Deacons”
Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn is in favour of [invalidly] ordaining women to deacons.
On September 29 he wrote on Twitter, “Perhaps I will one day be able to [invalidly] consecrate women to the diaconate." Several hours later, the tweet was deleted. Schönborn is expected to retire in 16 months.
The tweet mirrored an identical statement Schönborn made during a September 29 speech in his cathedral in front of 1.700 diocesan employees or parish delegates. Applause followed.
It is a common tactic used by anti-Catholic prelates to publish heresies and, shortly after, to retract in order to slowly accustom the faithful to their poison.
