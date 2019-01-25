Francis Names Extremist As Lima Archbishop

Pope Francis accepted (January 25) the resignation of Lima Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani, Peru, who turned 75 only on December 28.His successor will be Fr Carlos Castillo Mattasoglio, 68.Castillo has been theological professor at the Catholic University of Peru since 1987. InfoVaticana.com has learned that Carlos Mattasoglio was linked to the Revolutionary Communist Party.Fernandez de la Cigoña writes that Castillo is “much worse” as for example Francis’ ghostwriter and kissing expert Víctor Manuel Fernández.