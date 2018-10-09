Clicks303
Francis Fell At Mass
Vatican Press Speaker Greg Burke confirmed at the Youth Synod Press Conference (October 9) that Pope Francis tripped and fell during his morning Mass in Casa Santa Marta.
Burke reassured that Francis is back up without any problem.
The Vatican is known for never admitting any health problems of a reigning Pontiff.
#newsAdpsbnseyz
Burke reassured that Francis is back up without any problem.
The Vatican is known for never admitting any health problems of a reigning Pontiff.
#newsAdpsbnseyz