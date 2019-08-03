Stephen Brady: Fathers Must Fight Bad Bishops

DETROIT (ChurchMilitant.com) - With the Strength and Honor men's conference beginning Friday in Detroit, Roman Catholic Faithful founder Stephen Brady is saying fathers must face heretical and scandalous bishops if they want to protect the faith of their children.
The theme of this year's conference is "Take Back Your Home." Brady talked about how the Faith in families is being attacked.
"Actually, right now, the biggest danger to your child's faith is the Catholic hierarchy," Brady told Church Militant.
He explained that a father has a big fight on his hands in trying to defend his family's faith against the bad teaching and bad example of wayward bishops and priests:
The one thing that damages a child the most is when so-called men of God, Catholic leaders like Cdl. Blase Cupich, say things that will give a teenage child a loophole to do anything they would like. For example, when Cupich can give Holy Communion to homosexual couples and divorced and remarried couples and the Pope says, "Who am I to judge?" Using those words, what can't a teenage child justify in their own mind. And that's where the problem comes in. www.churchmilitant.com/…/fathers-fight-f…
