Fr Fessio, Pope Francis is attacking Vigano while everyone is asking for answers

Father Joseph Fessio, an American Jesuit who has published the works of Joseph Ratzinger at Ignatius Press, told cnn.com that the former Pope likely knows of the efforts to pit him against Francis, "In some ways, he has become the face of 'the Resistance,' " Fessio said, adding, "even though he hasn't done anything to be a resistor."Fessio said about Benedict XVI.: "He's not going to say, 'The church is a mess under Francis.' But his support for [late German Cardinal] Meisner was a semi-coded message that he is aware of what's going on in the church right now."Fessio calls on Francis to answer Vigano's charges, instead of making vague remarks about "scandal" and "division" during his morning homilies: "He's attacking Vigano and everyone who is asking for answers," Fessio said."I just find that deplorable. Be a man. Stand up and answer the questions."