Vatican Document and Bishop's Synod Try to Impose “LGBT”-Propaganda on the Church
The Vatican published on June 19 the working document for the upcoming Synod on the Youth.
The text insinuates that the major questions for today's young [Catholic] people are sex, homosexuality and feminism.
However, a preparation meeting earlier this year showed that the major question among young Catholics was the Old Latin Mass. But the Vatican does not want to hear this.
The document is obviously written by gay-propagandists. It is the first time, that a Vatican document uses the propaganda term "LGBT" to describe what the bible calls "abomination".
Further, the document refers to homosexual bed-fellows in the same sentence as to married spouses, implying equivalence between mortal sin and a sacrament of the Church.
Pro-homosex Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri said during the presentation of the document that the Church is “open” to gay people, “We don't want to be closed in on ourselves.”
Nevertheless, Baldisseri's tolerance does not extend to practicing Catholics.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsLbufzdsvql
