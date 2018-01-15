Clicks2.5K
Francis, “I Don’t Go To The Doctor But To The Witch”
During Pope Francis' flight to Chile on January 15, Cristiana Caricato of the Italian Bishops' TV 2000 asked Francis, what medicines he takes to keep fit during his travels.
He replied, “I don't go to the doctor, I go to the witch.”
Franca Giansoldati of Il Messaggero asked him if he is afraid of journalists and their questions.
Francis answered, "Yes, I am afraid of interviews... you can see what I need to do."
Picture: © mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA
