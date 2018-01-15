Francis, “I Don’t Go To The Doctor But To The Witch”

TV 2000

Il Messaggero

During Pope Francis' flight to Chile on January 15, Cristiana Caricato of the Italian Bishops'asked Francis, what medicines he takes to keep fit during his travels.He replied, “I don't go to the doctor, I go to the witch.”Franca Giansoldati ofasked him if he is afraid of journalists and their questions.Francis answered, "Yes, I am afraid of interviews... you can see what I need to do."