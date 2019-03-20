Western Country: Number of Ordinations Up By 24% - And a Little Secret

Although on a very low level, Spain experiences a “boom” in priestly ordinations, VaticanNews.va (March 17) reports. The biggest number of ordinations is in Madrid (3.5 million Catholics) with 14 and in Valencia (2.6 million Catholics) with 10 ordinations.
What VaticanNews.va doesn't say: The diocese that, compared to its size (700’000 Catholics), has the biggest number of seminarians (45) and ordinations (7) is Alcalá de Henares.
The reason: Alcalá Bishop Juan Antonio Reig Pla, Bishop, 71, is the most Catholic among the Spanish bishops and no friend of Pope Francis.
