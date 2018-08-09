Clicks29
Francis Announced the Change of the Catechism on Death Penalty 2015 to a Private Lady
Already on March 27, 2015, Pope Francis wrote to a certain Maria Asuncion Milá from Seville, Spain, a handwritten letter announcing that he would change the Catechism on the death penalty.
According to ElMundo.es (August 8), Milá, a mother of 12, stems from a noble and wealthy family.
She has been fighting for decades against the death penalty and wrote to three popes asking them to change the Catechism. Francis was the only pope who answered her.
Milá was the vice-chairman of Amnesty International in Spain, an organisation that actively promotes abortion and has received money from the Western regimes.
