Vatican Pressured Polish Bishops Into Implementing Immorality

The Vatican has pressured the Polish bishops into accepting Amoris Laetitia.According to LaFedeQuotidiana.it (June 29), the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin asked the Polish bishops, “Do you really want to break the unity with the Pope? Are you aware of this?”Parolin’s pressure was accompanied by activities of the Apostolic Nuncio in Warsaw, Archbishop Salvatore Pennacchio, who at the order of the Vatican tried to persuade the bishops' assembly and individual bishops, especially those opposed to Amoris Laetitia, into accepting doctrines which contradict Christ and the teaching of the Church.